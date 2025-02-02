Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru? See VIRAL Photos

Entertainment
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly in love again, according to recent reports.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is linked with famous director Raj Nidimoru. The viral photo of the two sparked the discussion.
Samantha herself shared photos with Raj on social media. These pictures are from the recent World Basketball League match.
Samantha, owner of the Chennai Super Champs basketball team, cheered during the match. Raj Nidimoru was also present, fueling the rumors.
Raj Nidimoru, part of the Raj & DK director duo with Krishna DK, is known for shows like 'The Family Man' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked in Raj & DK's 'The Family Man Season 2' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, in 2017. They divorced in 2021.
