Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru? See VIRAL Photos

Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu Found New Love?

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly in love again, according to recent reports.

Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Linked With?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is linked with famous director Raj Nidimoru. The viral photo of the two sparked the discussion.

Samantha Shared Photo with Raj Herself

Samantha herself shared photos with Raj on social media. These pictures are from the recent World Basketball League match.

Samantha Cheering for Her Team

Samantha, owner of the Chennai Super Champs basketball team, cheered during the match. Raj Nidimoru was also present, fueling the rumors.

Who is Director Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru, part of the Raj & DK director duo with Krishna DK, is known for shows like 'The Family Man' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Samantha Worked with Raj in These Series

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked in Raj & DK's 'The Family Man Season 2' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Divorced

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, in 2017. They divorced in 2021.

