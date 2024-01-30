Entertainment

Moldova to Comoros: 7 lesser known countries you must visit

From Bhutan's Himalayan bliss to Kyrgyzstan's nomadic charm, explore lesser-known gems like Tonga, Suriname, Lesotho, Moldova, and Comoros. Your unique adventure awaits

Bhutan

Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan offers stunning landscapes and a unique focus on happiness through its "Gross National Happiness" index

Kyrgyzstan

A hidden gem in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan boasts pristine alpine lakes, nomadic culture, and the breathtaking Tian Shan mountain range

Tonga

This Polynesian kingdom invites you to explore its untouched beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and traditional island culture off the beaten tourist path

Suriname

A blend of Dutch, Asian, and indigenous cultures, Suriname's diverse landscapes include lush rainforests, historic plantations, and the scenic Suriname River

Lesotho

The 'Kingdom in the Sky' offers dramatic mountain scenery, traditional Basotho culture, and adventurous activities like pony trekking through the Drakensberg Mountains

Moldova

Europe's least-visited country surprises with its wine cellars, Orthodox monasteries, and a rich history influenced by Romanian and Soviet legacies

Comoros

In the Indian Ocean, Comoros entices with volcanic landscapes, pristine beaches, and a unique blend of African, Arab, and French cultural influences

