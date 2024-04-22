Entertainment

Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra is keen to look out for THIS actress' outfit

Image credits: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra to skip Met Gala 2024

On Monday, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be unable to attend Met Gala 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra to skip Met Gala 2024

Given the reason for skipping the event, she stated that she was very busy working on her project and would be unable to attend this event.

Image credits: our own

Priyanka Chopra desire to see Zendaya's outfit

However, Priyanka added that she would love to witness Zendaya's fashion sense on the red carpet this year.

Image credits: Getty

Priyanka Chopra' statement

"I have no idea who is attending the Met Gala this year. However, I will be unable to attend this event this year due to my busy filming schedule."

Image credits: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra' statement

"I'd really like to witness people's ingenuity on the red carpet. Zendaya is amazing, and I'd like to see her Met Gala 2024 look," Priyanka stated. 

Image credits: our own

Met Gala 2024

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One