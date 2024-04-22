Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra is keen to look out for THIS actress' outfit

Entertainment
On Monday, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be unable to attend Met Gala 2024.
Given the reason for skipping the event, she stated that she was very busy working on her project and would be unable to attend this event.
However, Priyanka added that she would love to witness Zendaya's fashion sense on the red carpet this year.
"I have no idea who is attending the Met Gala this year. However, I will be unable to attend this event this year due to my busy filming schedule."
"I'd really like to witness people's ingenuity on the red carpet. Zendaya is amazing, and I'd like to see her Met Gala 2024 look," Priyanka stated.
The 2024 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.