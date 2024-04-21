Entertainment
On Saturday, an accident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, killed Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law and badly injured his sister.
Rakesh Tiwari, Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law passed away while his sister Sabita Tiwari was injured.
According to investigations, the accident occurred at about 4.30 p.m. on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2 near Nirsa Bazar when the couple's car collided with a road divider.
The two were rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad, where physicians declared Rakesh Tiwari "brought dead".
Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's sister, who had a leg fracture, is out of danger.
Police claimed Rakesh Tiwari was driving the car when it lost control and collided with a road divider. Police are trying to determine the actual cause of the tragedy.