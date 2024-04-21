Entertainment

Who is Ana de Armas? 'Blonde' actress reportedly dating Shubman Gill

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals.

On April 17, actress Ana de Armas was spotted watching the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

It is reported that after dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, the cricketer is in love with Ana de Armas.

Although they were not seen together or nothing official has come from their sides, fans believe Ana came to cheer for Shubman in the stands.

Ana de Armas is a 36-year-old Cuban heroine who began her career with the film Una Rosa de Francia'. 

Ana de Armas married Marc Clotet in 2011 and got divorced in 2013. 

Following that, she began dating actor Paul Bakadakis. But it appears that she has broken up with him.

