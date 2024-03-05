Entertainment

Merry Christmas on OTT: Where to watch Katrina Kaif, Vijay's film

Merry Christmas on OTT

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Merry Christmas' is all set to get an OTT release.

Where to Watch

The film will premiere on Netflix.

When to watch

'Merry Christmas' will be available from March 8, 2024.

The plot

Merry Christmas is based on a murder that occurs on Christmas night.

Cast

Apart from Katrina and Vijay, the cast of the film includes Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, and Vinay Pathkar in crucial roles.

Directed by

Sriram Raghavan, who has directed masterpieces such as 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur' directed the film. 

