Merry Christmas on OTT: Where to watch Katrina Kaif, Vijay's film

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Merry Christmas' is all set to get an OTT release.
The film will premiere on Netflix.
'Merry Christmas' will be available from March 8, 2024.
Merry Christmas is based on a murder that occurs on Christmas night.
Apart from Katrina and Vijay, the cast of the film includes Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, and Vinay Pathkar in crucial roles.
Sriram Raghavan, who has directed masterpieces such as 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur' directed the film.