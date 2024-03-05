Entertainment

How much has Kiara Advani charged for her role in 'Don 3'?

Kiara Advani will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani is charging a hefty Rs 13 crore for Farhan Akhtar’s film.

According to reports, Kiara's pay for 'Don 3' is about 50% higher than her pay for upcoming film 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and JR. NTR.

Kiara Advani's entry to 'Don 3' was revealed in February 2023 and that she will share the screen alongside Ranveer Singh, marking their debut collaboration. 

In an interview, Kiara discussed joining the franchise, revealing that she actively chose to sign up for this film to break away from how the audience now perceives her.

Kiara said that she wanted to try something different and wanted to alter things for herself. 

