Ranveer Singh to lead Aditya Dhar's upcoming action-thriller?

Aditya Dhar

A close source of Pinkvilla said that 'URI: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar is starting on a new journey with an action thriller with Ranveer Singh. 

About the film

The film is situated in the world of Indian intelligence agencies and will feature Ranveer in a whole new avatar.

It was disclosed that the film will be based on true events, in a heroic, and larger-than-life setting. 

The source revealed that for the project, Ranveer and Aditya have met four to five times in the previous three weeks, and the paperwork is expected to be finalised soon. 

Ranveer's reaction to the film's script

Ranveer Singh responded instantly with a yes as soon as he heard the script and was ecstatic to be a part of Aditya Dhar's world from the first meeting.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

He asked his team to modify his calendar and prioritize the Aditya Dhar film as he is preparing for 'Don 3' and 'Shaktimaan'.

