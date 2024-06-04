A look at Radhika Merchant's Rs 3,19 lakh Dior dress and Hermes bag

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities were the hot topic.
The Ambanis held a four-day soiree on a magnificent cruise ship from Italy to France and back to Italy.
On one of the days, Radhika was seen wearing an archival vintage Christian Dior cocktail dress from 1959.
The raspberry silk cocktail dress has a half vertical bow at the waist and was previously priced between USD 1500 and $200, or around Rs. 1.25-1.66 lakh.
Doris Raymond, a vintage clothes expert, placed the garment up for auction in 2016 and sold it for USD 3840, or approximately Rs. 3,19,416.
Radhika enhanced the magnificence of her antique clothing by carrying a super-expensive Hermes tiny Kelly pink and fuchsia purse valued at Rs. 22.5 lakh.