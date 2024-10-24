Mallika Sherawat net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Entertainment
Mallika Sherawat celebrates her birthday on October 24. She is turning 48 years old today. The actress has been part of the industry for several years and is still dominating.
Mallika Sherawat worked as an air hostess and then appeared in several commercials before landing her debut role in the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002). She had a small role.
Mallika Sherawat has an impressive net worth of over Rs 300 crore. Mallika caught
Mallika Sherawat owns a luxurious LA mansion. Its worth is unknown however it is decked with all lavish amenities. It has a huge lawn, a pool, a gym, a cozy fireplace, and more.
Mallika owns several lavish cars including the Lamborghini Aventador SV worth Rs 8 crore, a Rolls Royce Dawn worth Rs 6 crore, and a McLaren 720s worth Rs 4.5 crore.
Mallika Sherawat married a Delhi-based pilot Karan Singh Gill in 1997. Later the two got divorced in 2001. During 2013-2014, the actress dated Vijay Singh.