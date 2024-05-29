 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Malaika Arora picks up trash outside her gym; gets trolled for THIS

Malaika Arora was seen picking up trash outside her Mumbai gym, sparking mixed reactions online about her motives and highlighting public cleanliness issues

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Spotlight on Malaika Arora

The actress was spotted picking up trash in her gym wear, which consisted of a yellow crop top and cycling shorts

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Cleaning Gesture

The video captured Malaika picking up litter near her gym’s entrance. She then carried the trash inside and set it aside, showcasing a humble gesture that went viral

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Social Media Reaction

The video was posted on a paparazzo account, highlighting Malaika’s good message. Social media reactions were mixed, with some users praising her effort

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Praise and Criticism

Criticisms claimed the act was staged for publicity. Comments like 'She knows camera chalu hain' reflected skepticism about her intentions

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Supportive Voices

Some users defended Malaika, arguing that even if done for the camera, the act promoted the right message

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Call for Cleanliness

Another user highlighted the irony of critics who likely litter themselves. They suggested that videos should be made of people who throw garbage on the streets

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora

Career Update

On the professional front, Malaika recently judged the reality show India’s Best Dancer and appeared on her son Arhaan Khan’s vodcast, Dumb Biryani

Image credits: Instagram/MalaikaArora
Find Next One