Ranveer Singh to Dakota Johnson: 5 celebs who endorse sexual wellness

Entertainment
Looking at celebrities who have endorsed the category of sexual wellness, world across
Ranveer Singh was the first Indian celebrity to endorse Durex condoms in 2014. This is a big deal because sexual health and wellbeing, a niche brand sector, has become popular.
Cara Delevingne is an English model and actress. She has been named the co-owner and creative advisor of Lora DiCarlo, a women-led sex toy company.
Demi Lovato has a sex toy brand, Bellesa. She released their own vibrator, the “Demi Wand”, last fall. She always spoke about pleasure products both with and without partners
Rob Gronkowski and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. used capitating advertising and social content to raise awareness of men's health issues like hair loss and mental wellness.
Christina Aguilera is co-founder and chief wellness advisor of personal lubricant company Playground. She bravely promoted the company, which resonated with the audience.