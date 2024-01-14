Entertainment

Ira Khan- Nupur reception: Ranbir Kapoor and others arrive in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon,Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and others attend Ira Khan, Kriti Sanon's wedding in styyle.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare

Ira Khan wore a red bridal lehanga and Nupur Sikkhare opted for a black shinny bandhgala for the festivities

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

National Award winning actress, Kriti Sanon attended the reception of Ira Khan, NupurSikhare in a white ensemble

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a white bandhgala. The 'Animal' actor stole the show with her forever poised and charming smile

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a peach lehanga as she attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya

Fighter star Anil Kapoor and south star Naga Chaitanya attended the reception. Anil Kapoor lokked dapper in a black suit with matching tie, Naga Chaitanya opted for a grey suit

Image credits: Our own

Hema Malini and Rekha

Hema Malini wore a light pink saree. Rekha adorned a brigh dual tone pinkand golden Kanjeevaram for the happy ocassion

Image credits: Our own

Dharmendra

Dharmendra wore a black suit and for the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and his new son-in-law Nupur Sikhare

Image credits: Our own

Smiti Irani

Women and Child development Minister, Smriti Irani attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare

Image credits: Our own

Suriya

'Jai Bhim' actor Suriya attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in black ensemble

Image credits: Our own

Jaya Bachchan and Sweta Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan attended the reception with daughter Sweta Bachchan. The Bachchan ladies looked elegant

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket Maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare held at Mumbai

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar attended the wedding in a silver coloured saree. She had also attended the wedding at Udaipur

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' actor attended the reception in a blacl bandhgala looking dapper as usual

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare in a pastel pink lehanga, looking gorgeous

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Sibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Sibani Dandekar twinned in black as they attended the wedding of Ira khan and Nupur Sikhare

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black suit and white shirt paired with black pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looking graceful in a brown sharara. She was also accompanied by her husband

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the reception in a purple sharara looking gorgeous

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan

'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty attended the reception in a Lemon Organza saree looking beautiful

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari

Mother-daughter duo Sweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari attended the reception of Ira and Nupur. Sweta was in a black ruffle saree and Palak wore a lemon yellow net saree

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar attended the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a bronze lehanga

Image credits: varinder Chawla

Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani

The Ambani couple graced the ocassion in co-ordinated black attires. Neeta Ambani wore a sequine black saree and Mukesh Ambani wore a black bandhgala

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One