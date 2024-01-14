Ira Khan- Nupur reception: Ranbir Kapoor and others arrive in style

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon,Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and others attend Ira Khan, Kriti Sanon's wedding in styyle.
Ira Khan wore a red bridal lehanga and Nupur Sikkhare opted for a black shinny bandhgala for the festivities
National Award winning actress, Kriti Sanon attended the reception of Ira Khan, NupurSikhare in a white ensemble
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a white bandhgala. The 'Animal' actor stole the show with her forever poised and charming smile
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a peach lehanga as she attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare
Fighter star Anil Kapoor and south star Naga Chaitanya attended the reception. Anil Kapoor lokked dapper in a black suit with matching tie, Naga Chaitanya opted for a grey suit
Hema Malini wore a light pink saree. Rekha adorned a brigh dual tone pinkand golden Kanjeevaram for the happy ocassion
Dharmendra wore a black suit and for the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and his new son-in-law Nupur Sikhare
Women and Child development Minister, Smriti Irani attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare
'Jai Bhim' actor Suriya attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in black ensemble
Jaya Bachchan attended the reception with daughter Sweta Bachchan. The Bachchan ladies looked elegant
Cricket Maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare held at Mumbai
Mithila Palkar attended the wedding in a silver coloured saree. She had also attended the wedding at Udaipur
The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' actor attended the reception in a blacl bandhgala looking dapper as usual
Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare in a pastel pink lehanga, looking gorgeous
Farhan Akhtar and Sibani Dandekar twinned in black as they attended the wedding of Ira khan and Nupur Sikhare
Tiger Shroff attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black suit and white shirt paired with black pants
Madhuri Dixit looking graceful in a brown sharara. She was also accompanied by her husband
Aditi Rao Hydari attended the reception in a purple sharara looking gorgeous
'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble
Rhea Chakraborty attended the reception in a Lemon Organza saree looking beautiful
Mother-daughter duo Sweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari attended the reception of Ira and Nupur. Sweta was in a black ruffle saree and Palak wore a lemon yellow net saree
Bhumi Pednekar attended the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a bronze lehanga
The Ambani couple graced the ocassion in co-ordinated black attires. Neeta Ambani wore a sequine black saree and Mukesh Ambani wore a black bandhgala