Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know date, time, venue and more

The couple’s pre-wedding functions are all set to kick off. The invitation cards have gone viral on the internet already.

Image credits: instagram

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The couple got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony.

Image credits: instagram

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The viral wedding invitation announced that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities would begin on March 1-3, 2024. 

Image credits: Social Media

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The couple then exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.

Image credits: instagram

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Mukesh and Nita said in the card that they are going to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate Anant's new chapter since it's a special place to them.

Image credits: Social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities.

Image credits: Instagram

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One