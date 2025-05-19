English

Madonna Sebastian Birthday: 7 Best Movies You Must Watch

entertainment May 19 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Soical Media
Humans of Someone (2018)

An indie English film that explores the obsession of a man with a filmmaker, whose films become deeply intertwined with his own life

Image credits: Soical Media
Brother’s Day (2019)

A Malayalam action thriller where Madonna plays a significant role in a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.

Image credits: Soical Media
Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

A Telugu period drama that blends romance and mystery, featuring Madonna in a supporting yet impactful role.

Image credits: Soical Media
Kavan (2017)

A Tamil political thriller that highlights media ethics and corruption, with Madonna playing a strong and determined journalist.

Image credits: Soical Media
King Liar (2016)

A Malayalam comedy-drama where Madonna plays the female lead opposite Dileep, bringing humor and charm to the story.

Image credits: Soical Media
Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum (2016)

A Tamil romantic comedy that showcases an unconventional love story between a carefree man and an ambitious woman, with Madonna delivering a heartfelt performance.

Image credits: Soical Media
Premam (2015)

A cult classic Malayalam film that beautifully portrays love and life through different phases, with Madonna playing the role of Celine, a pivotal role in protagonist’s journey.

Image credits: Soical Media

