Madonna Sebastian Birthday: 7 Best Movies You Must Watch

An indie English film that explores the obsession of a man with a filmmaker, whose films become deeply intertwined with his own life
A Malayalam action thriller where Madonna plays a significant role in a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.
A Telugu period drama that blends romance and mystery, featuring Madonna in a supporting yet impactful role.
A Tamil political thriller that highlights media ethics and corruption, with Madonna playing a strong and determined journalist.
A Malayalam comedy-drama where Madonna plays the female lead opposite Dileep, bringing humor and charm to the story.
A Tamil romantic comedy that showcases an unconventional love story between a carefree man and an ambitious woman, with Madonna delivering a heartfelt performance.
A cult classic Malayalam film that beautifully portrays love and life through different phases, with Madonna playing the role of Celine, a pivotal role in protagonist’s journey.
Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth: Top 5 highest-paid south Indian actors
Ghilli to Leo: 10 Thalapathy Vijay films that shaped his stardom
Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela stuns in butterfly gown, parrot bag
Cannes 2025: Deepika Padukone's fashion evolution throughout the years