Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo introduced a grittier, intense version of Vijay. With hints of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the film is a global box office phenomenon.
Varisu presented Vijay in a family drama, balancing emotion, action, and humor. The film was a commercial success, appealing to audiences across generations.
In Master, Vijay played a troubled professor battling a ruthless villain- Vijay Sethupathi. The film got theatrical releases post-pandemic, proving Vijay’s undeniable fanbase.
Vijay’s dual role as a football coach and a gangster in Bigil showcased his versatility. The film blended sports, feminism, and mass entertainment, making it a record-breaking hit.
Sarkar shows Vijay as a corporate tycoon who takes on corrupt politicians. The film resonated with audiences, sparking discussions on electoral fraud and governance.
In Mersal, Vijay played three different roles—a magician, a doctor, and revolutionary father. Directed by Atlee, film was a box office sensation, action, drama, and social themes.
Another A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Kaththi tackled corporate exploitation of farmers. Vijay’s dual role and emotional performance made this film a critically acclaimed hit.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Thuppakki introduced Vijay as an army officer fighting sleeper cells. The film was a blockbuster for its storytelling and action-packed sequences.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Pokkiri showcased Vijay as a fearless undercover cop disguised as a contract killer. His swag, action sequences, punch dialogues made this film favorite.
Ghilli was a turning point in Vijay’s career. His role as a Kabaddi player who rescues a girl from a ruthless villain became iconic, and the film was a massive box office success.
