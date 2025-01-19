Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the Winner take home?

Entertainment
The Bigg Boss 18 finale airs tonight, Sunday, January 19th, at 9:30 PM. The winner will receive a trophy and ₹50 lakhs in prize money.
The Bigg Boss winner's prize money has varied over the seasons. Let's explore how it has increased and decreased.
For seasons 1 through 5, winners received ₹1 crore. The amount was subsequently reduced.
From season 6 onwards, the prize money was halved to ₹50 lakhs. Seasons 6, 7, and 8 winners received this amount.
The prize money decreased further to ₹35 lakhs in season 9, ₹40 lakhs in season 10, and ₹44 lakhs in season 11.
Season 12's winner received ₹30 lakhs. Season 13 saw ₹40 lakhs, season 14 ₹36 lakhs, season 15 ₹40 lakhs, and season 16 ₹31.8 lakhs.
The winner of Bigg Boss 17 received ₹50 lakhs. It's reported that season 18's winner will also receive ₹50 lakhs.
