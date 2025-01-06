Entertainment

Honey Singh to Sanjay: 7 celebs whose careers got ruined by alcohol

Dharmendra

Dharmendra also drank heavily. Because of this, many films slipped from his hands

Rajesh Khanna

According to media reports, Rajesh Khanna resorted to alcohol to overcome his loneliness. This caused his liver to deteriorate

Parveen Babi

It is said that popular actress Parveen Babi was addicted to alcohol and this ruined her career

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar revealed in an interview that he was ruined by alcohol addiction

Honey Singh

Honey Singh himself has revealed that he used to drink a lot of alcohol, which had a profound effect on his career

Sanjay Dutt

There was a time when Sanjay Dutt was addicted to alcohol and drugs, which ruined his career

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt's name is also included in this list. Her career has been ruined due to alcohol addiction

