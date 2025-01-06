Entertainment

Anupamaa SPOILER: Aadhya to be thrown out of Shah house?

Prem and Maahi's Engagement

Anupamaa's TRP has fallen. Due to this, the makers are introducing many twists. Currently, the show depicts Maahi and Prem's engagement.

Aadhya Falls in Love

Meanwhile, Aadhya falls in love with Prem. Anupamaa is unaware of this. The show will now depict Aadhya attending the engagement as a friend of Prem and Maahi.

Prem Saves Aadhya

Aadhya will make Maahi and Prem exchange garlands, which will upset Prem. Aadhya is about to fall, but Prem saves her.

Aadhya Confesses Her Love

Aadhya confesses her love to Prem but says she can't marry him because of Maahi. Prem is distraught and hugs Aadhya.

Prem Embraces Aadhya

Maahi faints upon seeing Prem and Aadhya embrace. Prem then reveals he loves Aadhya, not Maahi.

What Happens Next?

Everyone is shocked by Prem's revelation. Maahi faints. It's said Anupamaa will evict Aadhya after learning the truth.

Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Check winner list HERE

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Kartik Aaryan to Veer Pahariya: 7 celebs Sara Ali Khan allegedly dated