Anupamaa SPOILER: Aadhya to be thrown out of Shah house?

Entertainment
Anupamaa's TRP has fallen. Due to this, the makers are introducing many twists. Currently, the show depicts Maahi and Prem's engagement.
Meanwhile, Aadhya falls in love with Prem. Anupamaa is unaware of this. The show will now depict Aadhya attending the engagement as a friend of Prem and Maahi.
Aadhya will make Maahi and Prem exchange garlands, which will upset Prem. Aadhya is about to fall, but Prem saves her.
Aadhya confesses her love to Prem but says she can't marry him because of Maahi. Prem is distraught and hugs Aadhya.
Maahi faints upon seeing Prem and Aadhya embrace. Prem then reveals he loves Aadhya, not Maahi.
Everyone is shocked by Prem's revelation. Maahi faints. It's said Anupamaa will evict Aadhya after learning the truth.
Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Check winner list HERE
Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52
Kartik Aaryan to Veer Pahariya: 7 celebs Sara Ali Khan allegedly dated