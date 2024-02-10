Entertainment

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

The February 9 premiere of Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam, about two promising Hindu-Muslim sportsmen, was met with poor buzz globally. 

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

Lal Salaam is the sports drama woven between two aspiring players belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities featuring superstar Rajinikanth.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

The movie was released worldwide on February 9 amid low-key buzz. The film stars a plethora of actors under the direction of Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

The film is about Hindu-Muslim friendships and has a positive message despite its shoddy storytelling. Several cinematic elements, especially the conclusion, were well-conceived.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

Lal Salaam's buzz and openings were lacklustre. Netflix holds the film's digital streaming rights. Lal Salaam's OTT release date is unclear till a formal announcement.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

The script was written by Vishnu Rangasamy and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. They co-wrote the picture.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

AR Rahman composed the film's background music and score. B Editor and cinematographer of Lal Salaam were Pravin Baaskar and Vishnu Rangasamy. 

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

AR Rahman composed the film's entire background score and music. B Pravin Baaskar and Vishnu Rangasamy worked as Lal Salaam's editor and cinematographer of the film.

Image credits: Social Media

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

Subaskaran Allirajah funded the entire project under his Lyca Productions banner. Red Giant Movies distributed this movie all over Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One