Entertainment

'Lal Salaam': 6 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film

Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in prominent roles and explores religious unity, is planned to be released on February 09.

Image credits: Instagram

Lal Salaam-movie India needed

Superstar Rajinikanth remarked that it means "salute to the revolution." He said the film highlights a pressing issue— preserving community trust and compassion. 

Image credits: our own

Inspired by true events

Former journalist Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya used a plot from a community conflict he covered as a journalist a few years ago to write Lal Salaam. 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya’s comeback

In 2012, Aishwarya's debut film 3 was a smash. This is her first major release since 2015's Vai Raja Vai and 2017's Cinema Veeran. She may succeed after eight years.

Image credits: our own

Rituals, customs and culture

Village festivals seem to dominate the story. The video says the "chariot festival" is important to local people. However, politics hinder the festivity.

Image credits: our own

Vishnu Vishal’s role

Vishnu, as a Muslim cricketer, was influenced by communal strife. Cricket is his salvation, but he never gets a fair shot.

Image credits: our own

Rajinikanth’s Moideen Bhai

Rajinikanth seems to be the X factor of the film. He plays Moideen Bhai, someone who’s looking to keep peace between communities.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One