Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, has received a legal notice over a kissing scene between the lead actors, media reports said.
Filed by Wg Cdr Saumya Deep Das, the notice says that 'IAF uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty".
Let us take a look at reasons why the IAF is miffed with the kissing scene.
"By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers"
"The scene normalies inappropriate behaviour in uniform."
"The scene sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders."
"Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate"
"The kissing scene contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them."