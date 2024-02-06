Entertainment

'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': 5 reasons to watch the film

'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Here are five reasons why you shouldn't miss out on watching Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's unique love story which is set to release on February 09, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry

The film is Shahid and Kriti's first onscreen collaboration and since the release of the poster and trailer, their chemistry has been the most talked about thing by their fans.

Shahid Kapoor returns to the romantic comedy genre

If you are missing Shahid in his soft-boy era, the film is a perfect watch this weekend.

Kriti Sanon as Robot

In the film, Kriti plays the role of an AI robot named Sifra which is a very differnt and new role. 

Captivating Love Story

This is not your usual love story, it is about robots which promises to be a captivating love story. This is a refreshing film about a robot and a scientist.

Chartbuster Songs

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's music album brings out the best in everything and has songs that will make you groove.

