Mohammed Rafi birth anniversary

6 heart-touching songs by the music legend

'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho'

This soulful melody from the film 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' (1960) expresses the beauty of love, comparing the beloved to the full moon. 

'Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil'

Featured in 'Heer Raanjha' (1970), this poignant song reflects on the transient nature of life and the world's illusions. 

'Din Dhal Jaye Haye'

From the film 'Guide' (1965), this melancholic track depicts the melancholy of unfulfilled love. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully expresses the pain of separation and longing.

'Ae Phoolon Ki Rani'

This enchanting song from 'Arzoo' (1965) captures the essence of adoration for the beloved. Rafi's mesmerizing vocals combined with the melody create a mesmerizing romantic aura.

'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan'

This iconic song from 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970) portrays the trials and tribulations of life. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully encapsulates the complexities of life's journey.

'Teri Bindiya Re'

From the classic 'Abhimaan' (1973), this song celebrates the beauty of marital love. Rafi's heartfelt rendition brings out the essence of affection and devotion between partners.

