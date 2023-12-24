Entertainment

Meera Jasmine slays in Red for Christmas 2023

Actress Meera Jasmine dropped stunning pictures on Instagram to welcome this year's Christmas.

Image credits: Instagram

Looks stunning in Red

Meera Jasmine was seen in a beautiful red sharara dress posing in style and ready to embrace Christmas.

Image credits: Instagram

'Light is always within us'

Her Instagram post read, "Christmas always reminds us that no matter what...we are here and light is always within us."

Image credits: Instagram

National Award

She won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her role in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

Image credits: Instagram

Queen Elizabeth

The actress is currently gearing up for her next release 'Queen Elizabeth' on December 29, directed by M Padmakumar.

Image credits: Instagram

Reunion with actor Narain

The film will see the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain who have previously worked together in Achuvinte Amma, Minnaminnikoottam and Ore Kadal.

Image credits: Instagram
