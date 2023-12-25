Entertainment

Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family

Dive into the Christmas spirit with 7 movies! From classics like 'It's a Wonderful Life' to family fun in 'Home Alone' and 'Elf,' a festive cinematic journey awaits

Image credits: IMDb

Elf (2003)

Buddy, a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole, discovers he is not actually an elf and goes to New York City to find his real father

Image credits: IMDb

The Polar Express (2004)

An animated adventure based on the beloved children's book, taking viewers on a magical train ride to the North Pole

Image credits: IMDb

Love Actually (2003)

Set in the weeks leading up to Christmas, this romantic comedy follows interconnected lives of various characters as they navigate love and relationships during the holiday season

Image credits: IMDb

A Christmas Carol

An animated re-telling of Charles Dicken's famous novel of the same name, is a great watch during the holidays

Image credits: IMDb

Die Hard (1988)

NYPD officer John McClane tries to save his wife and other hostages from a German terrorist during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles

Image credits: IMDb

Home Alone (1990)

A hilarious family comedy about a young boy accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas

Image credits: IMDb

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

This heartwarming classic tells the story of George Bailey, a man who is shown what life would have been like if he had never existed. It's a timeless tale of redemption

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One