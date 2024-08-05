Entertainment

SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut to sell her Mumbai bungalow for Rs 40 Crore?

Kangana Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is busy with films and politics.

The actress intends to sell her Mumbai house for a high price. Kangana's 3,042-square-foot Bandra home, which contains Manikarnika Films' office, is reported to be sprawling.

The actress is selling the two-story house for Rs 40 crore. Kangana has not commented on the transaction, despite widespread speculation.

This property was scheduled for destruction by the BMC in September 2020. The city authority declared elements of the building "illegal," resulting in public destruction.

It was controversial, and Kangana sued the BMC. The Bombay High Court halted demolition midway.
 

Kangana accused the then-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and his government of trying to silence her and retaliating for her Shiv Sena criticism.

She sought Rs 2 crore in damages. In May 2023, Kangana unexpectedly dismissed the BMC accusations.

On the professional front, Kangana is preparing for her forthcoming flick Emergency. In this production, she plays the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film has been delayed several times, but it is finally scheduled to be released on September 6 of this year.

Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi has garnered considerable excitement, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

