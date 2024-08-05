Genelia D'Souza turns 37: Car collection to Rs 12 crore house

Entertainment
On August 05, actress Genelia D'Souza will be celebrating her 37th birthday, let us have a look into her luxury lifestyle.
Genelia and her husband Riteish Deshmukh own a BMW iX electric car, which is worth Rs 1.4 crore.
The couple also have a Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs 3.5 crore, and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth almost Rs 2 crore.
A BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.4 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.3 crore.
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's Mumbai home is a magnificent blend of royal and modern designs, valued at Rs 12 crore.