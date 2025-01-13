Allu Arjun to Ranveer Singh: 8 actors who NEVER starred in remakes

Entertainment
The Indian film industry has a long history of remakes. Learn about 8 actors who have never done a remake film
49-year-old Mahesh Babu has delivered blockbusters like 'Pokiri' and 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. But in a 26-year career as a lead actor, he hasn't worked in any remake
Jr. NTR has been working in films for 24 years. But till now he has not appeared in any remake. He has given blockbuster films like 'RRR' at the box office
Allu Arjun, who is giving 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the box office in 2024, has been active in films as a lead actor for 24 years. However, he has not worked in any remake film yet
Vijay Deverakonda has been active in films for 14 years and has appeared in brilliant films like 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geetha Govindam'. He has not worked in any remake film yet
Ranbir Kapoor, who has been active in films for 17 years and has appeared in blockbuster films like 'Sanju' and 'Animal', does not like to do remake films
Ranveer Singh, who has been active in films for 14 years, has not done any remake yet. But it is discussed that he will be seen in the remake of the Tamil film 'Anniyan'
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has been active in films since 2012. He has appeared in many brilliant films like 'Remo' and 'Prince'. However, he has not appeared in any remake yet
