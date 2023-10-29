Entertainment

7 new Anime series to watch on Netflix

Here are seven new anime series or films available to watch on Netflix.

"Edens Zero" (Series)

A sci-fi adventure anime following a group of space travelers in search of the mythical planet Edens.
 

"Baki Hanma" (Series)

The fourth season of "Baki," focuses on Baki Hanma's battles against powerful adversaries.

"The Way of the Househusband" (Series)

This comedy anime follows Tatsu, a feared yakuza boss who retires to become a househusband, showcasing his humorous struggles with household chores.

"High-Rise Invasion" (Series)

A high school student is trapped in a world of skyscrapers and masked killers in this survival game anime.

"Trese" (Series)

Based on Filipino folklore, this urban fantasy anime follows Alexandra Trese, a detective battling supernatural creatures in modern Manila.

"Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop"

A heartwarming romance film that centres around two teens who communicate through haikus and music.

"Yasuke" (Series)

Set in an alternate feudal Japan with magic and mechs, this follows Yasuke, a retired samurai with a mysterious past.

