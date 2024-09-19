Entertainment
Red Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth 2024: Enhance your beauty this Karwa Chauth with a stunning red salwar suit
Karwa Chauth is celebrated on October 20th. If you are looking for an outfit, we have brought red salwar suits that will enhance your beauty
Chitranga Singh's Anarkali suit with a Kali pattern can be a good option for Karwa Chauth. Complete the look with a Banarasi dupatta and heavy earrings
Sharara sets are always in trend, you can also choose an Aishwarya Rai-like sharara salwar suit. This can also be worn to parties
Printed embroidered suits are very much in trend these days. If you want to look different on Karwa Chauth, choose this. You will find such a suit in the market for 2-3 thousand
Cutout salwar suits are very stylish, if you like celeb fashion then you can choose such a suit with stonework for Karwa Chauth
Sonam Kapoor is wearing a round neck suit with golden sequin work. Which is giving a royal look. You will find something similar in the market
It is impossible to talk about Karwa Chauth and not mention the Patiala suit, you will find many patterns of Patiala salwar suits in the market
Kinjal is wearing a thread work sharara suit on a ruffle pattern. If you are celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time after marriage, you can choose this