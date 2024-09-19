Entertainment

Best Salwar Suit Designs for Karwa Chauth

Red Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth 2024: Enhance your beauty this Karwa Chauth with a stunning red salwar suit

Red Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on October 20th. If you are looking for an outfit, we have brought red salwar suits that will enhance your beauty

Anarkali Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Chitranga Singh's Anarkali suit with a Kali pattern can be a good option for Karwa Chauth. Complete the look with a Banarasi dupatta and heavy earrings

Sharara Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Sharara sets are always in trend, you can also choose an Aishwarya Rai-like sharara salwar suit. This can also be worn to parties

Embroidered Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Printed embroidered suits are very much in trend these days. If you want to look different on Karwa Chauth, choose this. You will find such a suit in the market for 2-3 thousand

Karwa Chauth Dress for Ladies

Cutout salwar suits are very stylish, if you like celeb fashion then you can choose such a suit with stonework for Karwa Chauth

Sequin Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor is wearing a round neck suit with golden sequin work. Which is giving a royal look. You will find something similar in the market

Patiala Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

It is impossible to talk about Karwa Chauth and not mention the Patiala suit, you will find many patterns of Patiala salwar suits in the market

Zari Work Salwar Suit for Karwa Chauth

Kinjal is wearing a thread work sharara suit on a ruffle pattern. If you are celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time after marriage, you can choose this

