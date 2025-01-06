Kartik Aaryan to Veer Pahariya: 7 celebs Sara Ali Khan allegedly dated

Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan was reportedly dating Sushant Singh Rajput during the filming of 'Kedarnath,' but they later broke up.
Sara and Kartik Aaryan fell in love during the shooting of 'Love Aaj Kal 2,' but their relationship ended.
According to media reports, Sara dated Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan, but they broke up due to Sara's mother.
Sara was also linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. They were spotted together several times, but never confirmed their relationship.
Sara's name has also been linked with Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. However, Sara has never spoken openly about this.
According to media reports, Sara has also dated popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Sara's name has also been linked with Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. She confirmed this herself.
