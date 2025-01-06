Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan to Veer Pahariya: 7 celebs Sara Ali Khan allegedly dated

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan was reportedly dating Sushant Singh Rajput during the filming of 'Kedarnath,' but they later broke up.

Kartik Aaryan

Sara and Kartik Aaryan fell in love during the shooting of 'Love Aaj Kal 2,' but their relationship ended.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

According to media reports, Sara dated Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan, but they broke up due to Sara's mother.

Shubman Gill

Sara was also linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. They were spotted together several times, but never confirmed their relationship.

Ishaan Khatter

Sara's name has also been linked with Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. However, Sara has never spoken openly about this.

Vijay Deverakonda

According to media reports, Sara has also dated popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Veer Pahariya

Sara's name has also been linked with Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. She confirmed this herself.

