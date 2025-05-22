English

Movie Suggestion: 5 Web series on Aha for a girls night out

entertainment May 22 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
3 Roses

This drama revolves around three best friends—Ritu, Jhanvi, and Indu—who reunite when their families push them toward marriage. It’s a tale of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

Image credits: Social Media
The Baker and the Beauty

A supermodel and a simple baker fall in love, but their differences in status and background create challenges. This romantic drama is filled with sweet moments, emotional twist.

Image credits: Social Media
Kudi Yedamaithe

This series follows two characters stuck in a time loop, facing life-threatening situations. It’s a fast-paced thriller that will keep everyone hooked.

Image credits: Social Media
Masti’s

This series explores the lives of six individuals navigating love, friendship, and career struggles. With its relatable characters and engaging storyline, it’s a great choice. 

Image credits: Social Media
Geetha Subramanyam

This romantic comedy follows a couple in a live-in relationship, showcasing their cute fights, misunderstandings, and love-filled moments. 

Image credits: Social Media

