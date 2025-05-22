Movie Suggestion: 5 Web series on Aha for a girls night out

This drama revolves around three best friends—Ritu, Jhanvi, and Indu—who reunite when their families push them toward marriage. It’s a tale of friendship, love, and self-discovery.
A supermodel and a simple baker fall in love, but their differences in status and background create challenges. This romantic drama is filled with sweet moments, emotional twist.
This series follows two characters stuck in a time loop, facing life-threatening situations. It’s a fast-paced thriller that will keep everyone hooked.
This series explores the lives of six individuals navigating love, friendship, and career struggles. With its relatable characters and engaging storyline, it’s a great choice.
This romantic comedy follows a couple in a live-in relationship, showcasing their cute fights, misunderstandings, and love-filled moments.
