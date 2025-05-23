English

Weekend Binge: 6 Must Watch South Indian Sci-Fi Fantasy Films

entertainment May 23 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
Dasavatharam

A bio-weapon scientist races against time to prevent a disaster, featuring Kamal Haasan in multiple roles.

Image credits: Social Media
Eega

A man reincarnates as a fly to take revenge on his murderer in this unique fantasy revenge drama featuring Nani and Samantha in lead roles.

Image credits: Social Media
Antariksham 9000 KMPH

A space exploration film that follows a mission to fix a malfunctioning satellite featuring Varun Tej, Aditi rao hydari in lead roles. 

Image credits: Social Media
24

A scientist invents a time-traveling watch, leading to a thrilling battle between good and evil featuring samantha ruth prabhu, Suriya and Nitya Menen.

Image credits: Social Media
Maanaadu

A gripping sci-fi thriller about a time loop that traps two individuals on the day of a political event.

Image credits: Social Media
Kalki 2898 AD

A futuristic dystopian film inspired by the Mahabharata, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Image credits: Social Media

