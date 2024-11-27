Entertainment

8 Bollywood Stars Who Lost Control During Intimate Scenes

Actor Kept Kissing Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta revealed in a recent interview that an actor continued kissing her even after the director called cut during an intimate scene

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez Continued Kissing

During a kissing scene in the film 'A Gentleman' (2017), both Sidharth and Jacqueline got carried away and continued kissing even after the director called cut

Tiger Shroff Kept Kissing Jacqueline Fernandez

During a kissing scene in 'A Flying Jatt' (2016), Tiger Shroff lost control and continued kissing Jacqueline even after the director yelled cut

Emraan Hashmi Didn't Stop Kissing Nargis Fakhri

During the shooting of 'Azhar' (2016), Emraan Hashmi lost control during a romantic scene. He continued kissing Nargis Fakhri even after the director called cut

Ranbir Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma Lost in Romance

Ranbir Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma got carried away during a romantic scene in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013), remaining engrossed even after cut

Ruslaan Mumtaz Unzipped Chetna Pande's Dress

Ruslaan Mumtaz lost control during a romantic scene in 'I Don't Luv U' (2013) and unzipped actress Chetna Pande's dress

Vinod Khanna Kept Kissing Dimple Kapadia

Vinod Khanna lost control during a kissing scene in the unreleased film 'Prem Dharam' (1992) and continued kissing Dimple Kapadia after the director called cut

Ranjeet Allegedly Forced Himself on Madhuri Dixit

During the rape scene in 'Prem Pratigyaa' (1989), Ranjeet allegedly tried to force himself on Madhuri Dixit. She instructed him not to touch her

Vinod Khanna Bit Madhuri Dixit's Lip

Vinod Khanna lost control during an intimate scene in 'Dayavan' (1988) and bit Madhuri Dixit's lip, drawing blood

