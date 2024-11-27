Entertainment
Sayani Gupta revealed in a recent interview that an actor continued kissing her even after the director called cut during an intimate scene
During a kissing scene in the film 'A Gentleman' (2017), both Sidharth and Jacqueline got carried away and continued kissing even after the director called cut
During a kissing scene in 'A Flying Jatt' (2016), Tiger Shroff lost control and continued kissing Jacqueline even after the director yelled cut
During the shooting of 'Azhar' (2016), Emraan Hashmi lost control during a romantic scene. He continued kissing Nargis Fakhri even after the director called cut
Ranbir Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma got carried away during a romantic scene in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013), remaining engrossed even after cut
Ruslaan Mumtaz lost control during a romantic scene in 'I Don't Luv U' (2013) and unzipped actress Chetna Pande's dress
Vinod Khanna lost control during a kissing scene in the unreleased film 'Prem Dharam' (1992) and continued kissing Dimple Kapadia after the director called cut
During the rape scene in 'Prem Pratigyaa' (1989), Ranjeet allegedly tried to force himself on Madhuri Dixit. She instructed him not to touch her
Vinod Khanna lost control during an intimate scene in 'Dayavan' (1988) and bit Madhuri Dixit's lip, drawing blood
