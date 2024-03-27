Entertainment

Will Sara Ali Khan join politics? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan, whose back-to-back two films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, were released this month, has opened up about her political aspirations. Here's what she said.

Image credits: Social Media

Sara Ali Khan's much-discussed OTT flicks Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan were released in March, making her busy.

Image credits: instagram

Both flicks showed the actress trying something new. Her first suspense thriller was MM, but she played freedom warrior Usha Mehta in AWMW.

Image credits: instagram

Sara Ali Khan has revealed her political ambitions

Sara Ali Khan was asked to affirm or reject several claims against her by Netflix India standup comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Responding to a statement that suggested, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics," the actress said, "Yes, she does."

Image credits: Instagram

Sara holds a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. This is not the first time she has expressed an interest in politics.

Image credits: Instagram

In a 2019 interview, Sara expressed her interest in politics, saying, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life."

Image credits: Instagram

"But it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will allow me to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can," 

Image credits: Instagram
