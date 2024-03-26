Entertainment

THIS actor will play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

'Ramayana'

Director Nitesh Tiwari has been in the spotlight for a long time because of his film 'Ramayana'. 

Lead roles

Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised to play the role of Lord Ram and according to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will play Sita.

Lakshman's role

As per reports, TV actor Ravi Dubey is in talks to play the role of Lakshman.

About Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey is a popular TV actor, host, producer, and the spouse of famous Punjabi film actor Sargun Mehta.

Ranbir Kapoor's preparations for the role

Recently Ranbir Kapoor's trainer took to his Instagram to share a picture of Ranbir doing a headstand as he prepares for the role of Lord Ram. 

'Ramayana' cast so far

Apart from Ranbir and Janhvi, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, and Arun Govil and Amitabh Bachchan are in talks to play the role of Dasharatha.

