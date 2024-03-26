THIS actor will play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Entertainment
Director Nitesh Tiwari has been in the spotlight for a long time because of his film 'Ramayana'.
Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised to play the role of Lord Ram and according to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will play Sita.
As per reports, TV actor Ravi Dubey is in talks to play the role of Lakshman.
Ravi Dubey is a popular TV actor, host, producer, and the spouse of famous Punjabi film actor Sargun Mehta.
Recently Ranbir Kapoor's trainer took to his Instagram to share a picture of Ranbir doing a headstand as he prepares for the role of Lord Ram.
Apart from Ranbir and Janhvi, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, and Arun Govil and Amitabh Bachchan are in talks to play the role of Dasharatha.