7 Bollywood celebs who welcome Ganpati every year

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family, embodying cultural unity and secular values.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi traditionally with her family, highlighting Maharashtrian cultural simplicity.
Kartik Aaryan, a devoted Ganesha follower, marks Ganesh Chaturthi with a family celebration at home.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, reflecting their close family ties.
Shilpa Shetty’s energetic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations showcase her enthusiasm and festive spirit.
Salman Khan and sister Arpita honor the tradition of bringing Ganpati home each year.