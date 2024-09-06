Entertainment

7 Bollywood celebs who welcome Ganpati every year

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family, embodying cultural unity and secular values.

 

Image credits: Gauri Khan Facebook

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi traditionally with her family, highlighting Maharashtrian cultural simplicity.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, a devoted Ganesha follower, marks Ganesh Chaturthi with a family celebration at home.

 

Image credits: instagram

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, reflecting their close family ties.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s energetic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations showcase her enthusiasm and festive spirit.

 

Image credits: insta- theshilpashetty

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and sister Arpita honor the tradition of bringing Ganpati home each year.

Image credits: instagram
