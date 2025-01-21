Karan, Munawar to Sidharth: 6 Stars who won multiple reality shows

Entertainment
Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 18'. He had previously won a reality show. Learn about the stars who have won more than one reality show...
Karan Veer Mehra, who won the 'Bigg Boss 18' title, had also won 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' in 2024.
Munawar Faruqui first won the first season of 'Lock Upp India' in 2022 and then he became the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023.
Sidharth is no longer in this world. But he had won two reality shows. He won the 7th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and then he became the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'.
In 2007, Ashutosh Kaushik first won the 5th season of 'MTV Roadies' and then became the winner of the second season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2008.
Divya Agarwal, the first runner-up of 'Splitsvilla Season 10' (2017), won 'MTV Ace of Space 1' in 2018 and 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' in 2021.
Prince won 4 reality shows. In 2015, he won 'MTV Roadies 12' and 'Splitsvilla 8', 'Bigg Boss 9' in 2016 and 'Nach Baliye 9' in 2019.
