Entertainment

28-Sep-2023, 03:05:49 pm

Kannur Squad: 6 reasons to watch Mammootty's film

Image credits: Instagram

1. Excellent script selection

Image credits: Instagram

2. BGM by Sushin Syam is top notch

Image credits: Instagram

3. High octane goosebumps scenes in the second half

Image credits: Instagram

4. Intense screenplay, superb performances & terrific BGM

Image credits: Instagram

5. Excellent direction & storytelling

Image credits: Instagram

6. A complete cinematic thriller crime movie

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One