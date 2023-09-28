Entertainment

28-Sep-2023, 02:26:08 pm

Animal teaser

7 moments from Ranbir Kapoor's film will blow your mind

Image credits: YouTube

Toxic father-son relationship

Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father and is seen slapping and labeling him a criminal.

Image credits: YouTube

Ranbir's badass look

Ranbir's never-seen avatar with long hair and a beard is the most talked about in the film. 

Image credits: YouTube

Squid games mask

There is a scene in which masks similar to those seen in Squid Game and Front Man are shown. The only difference is it's feral mask.

Image credits: YouTube

Bobby Deol

The teaser's end will wow you. When you think it's the end, Bobby Deol opens the door and without any dialogue does movement with the knife. 

Image credits: YouTube

Ranbir- Rashmika

The teaser also shows Ranbir and Rashmika sharing the screen space for the first time. 

Image credits: YouTube

Psychological impact

The film can have a psychological effect as it is based on how a broken family looks like. 
 

Image credits: YouTube

Action

Ranbir's action will have you glued to your seats as he fights alone against all his enemies.

Image credits: YouTube
Find Next One