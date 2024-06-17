 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Kangana Ranaut's perks as MP: Free travels, rent-free stay and more

Politician Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Salary

The actress-politician gets a basic MP salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.

Constituency allowance

She also gets Rs 70,000 monthly as a constituency allowance to cover expenditures for running offices and communicating with voters in her district. 

Daily allowance

Kangana also receives a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 for housing, food, and other expenses while attending parliamentary sessions and committee meetings in the national capital.

Free air travels

Every Member of Parliament is entitled to 34 free domestic flights annually for themselves and their immediate family members. 

Free train travels

They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal reasons and mileage allowances for car trips within their constituencies. 

Rent-free housing

All the elected MPs are supplied with rent-free housing during their five-year term, which can include bungalows, flats, or hostel rooms based on seniority. 

Those who do not require official housing are eligible for a monthly housing stipend of Rs 2,00,000.

