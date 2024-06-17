Kangana Ranaut's perks as MP: Free travels, rent-free stay and more

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The actress-politician gets a basic MP salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.
She also gets Rs 70,000 monthly as a constituency allowance to cover expenditures for running offices and communicating with voters in her district.
Kangana also receives a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 for housing, food, and other expenses while attending parliamentary sessions and committee meetings in the national capital.
Every Member of Parliament is entitled to 34 free domestic flights annually for themselves and their immediate family members.
They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal reasons and mileage allowances for car trips within their constituencies.
All the elected MPs are supplied with rent-free housing during their five-year term, which can include bungalows, flats, or hostel rooms based on seniority.
Those who do not require official housing are eligible for a monthly housing stipend of Rs 2,00,000.