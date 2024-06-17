 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

SHOCKING: When Sonali Bendre's fan died as he could not meet her

Image credits: Instagram

Bollywood stars have encountered fervent followers, and sometimes they don't know how to cope with them. 

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, one of the most prominent actresses in the 1990s, had a huge fan base and she shared one horrifying incident.

She revealed that one of her biggest fans died because he couldn't meet her while she was shooting in Bhopal for her film.

Sonali expressed disbelief at the news, saying she was ignorant of the occurrence and asked if it was true.

Sonali was even asked if she had witnessed any insane events by fans, to which she replied that she had many fan emails and letters written with blood.

Bloodletters

The bloodletters made her wonder if it was in real blood which would be devastating for her.

