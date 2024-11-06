Entertainment

Jhanak Spoiler alert: Jhanak seeks revenge, Anirudh breaks down

Jhanak changes her identity

After the accident, Jhanak changes her identity to Nutan

Brijbhushan encourages friendship

Arshi meets Nutan. Brijbhushan suggests they become good friends

Srishti's scheme unfolds

Srishti plots to separate them. Jhanak and Brijbhushan plan to expose Srishti's truth

Jhanak and Brijbhushan's plan

Brijbhushan has old photos to help. They plan to reveal Srishti's true nature

Srishti's fear of exposure

Srishti is scared. Brijbhushan approaches a lawyer about her attempted robbery

Anirudh's outburst

Jhanak vows to expose Srishti. Anirudh starts shouting uncontrollably

What will happen next?

Anirudh asks Arshi to kill him like they shot Jhanak, believing Jhanak is alive. Arshi is shocked

Find Next One