Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee revealed

Who charged how much?

Citadel Honey Bunny premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Find out who charged more between Varun and Samantha

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan makes his OTT debut with Citadel Honey Bunny. Reports suggest he's charging ₹20 crores

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Honey in Citadel Honey Bunny, reportedly charging ₹4 crores

K. K. Menon

K. K. Menon plays a key role in Citadel Honey Bunny, reportedly charging ₹1.5 crores

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher reportedly received ₹50 lakhs for his role in the series

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem is also part of the cast, reportedly receiving ₹40 lakhs

