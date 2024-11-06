Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee revealed

Entertainment
Citadel Honey Bunny premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Find out who charged more between Varun and Samantha
Varun Dhawan makes his OTT debut with Citadel Honey Bunny. Reports suggest he's charging ₹20 crores
Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Honey in Citadel Honey Bunny, reportedly charging ₹4 crores
K. K. Menon plays a key role in Citadel Honey Bunny, reportedly charging ₹1.5 crores
Sikandar Kher reportedly received ₹50 lakhs for his role in the series
Saqib Saleem is also part of the cast, reportedly receiving ₹40 lakhs