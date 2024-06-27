Kalki 2898 AD: Know fees of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone

Entertainment
Kalki 2898 releases today, Prabhas takes a fee cut according to unverified reports. Find out the SHOCKING fees charged by the cast
Deepika Padukone has reportedly charged Rs. 20 crore for her debut Telugu film
Amitabh Bachchan who plays the role of the immortal Ashwatthama has reportedly charged a hefty sum of Rs. 20 crores
Kamal Haasan plays Kali, the villain determined to kill Sumathi’s baby in 'Kalki 2898 AD.' He was paid Rs 20 crore for his role, the same amount as Deepika and Amitabh
Amitabh Bachchan portrays the mighty Ashwatthama in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' with trailers showcasing his grandeur. Fans praised his performance on the first day of release
Prabhas has reportedly slashed his fee for this film. He usually charges Rs. 150 crore per film, but here he is charging Rs. 80 crore as reported
According to Sacnilk.com, 'Kalki 2898 AD' sold over 15 lakh tickets in the Telugu language alone, earning over Rs 50 crore through advance bookings