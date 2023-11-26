Jodhaa Akbar to Padmavaat: 7 must-watch Bollywood period films

Entertainment
Here's a carefully curated list of 7 historical Bollywood movies. Padmavaat to Bajirao Mastani to Jodhaa Akbar are all brilliant masterpieces
This Ashutosh Gowarikar movie features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai in the roles of mughal emperor Abar and his rajput consort Jodhaa
Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed this tale of Queen Padmavati, extraordinary beauty, the intense conflict with Alauddin Khilji. The movie is known for its grand visuals
Mughal-e-Azam is a classic Bollywood film, released in 1960 and directed by K. Asif. It's a historical epic that unfolds the love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali
Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film depicts the life of Emperor Ashoka, the Maurya dynasty ruler who eventually embraced Buddhism after witnessing the devastation of war
The love story between the Maratha general Bajirao I and the Muslim princess Mastani. It is another Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
The movie tells the story of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who played a key role in the Battle of Sinhagad against the Mughals in 1670
The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, a historic event that took place in 1897, where 21 Sikh soldiers defended a post against thousands of Afghan tribesmen