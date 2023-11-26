Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: Top 7 movies of the actor

Entertainment
Discover the cinematic brilliance of Arjun Rampal with our curated list of the top 7 movies to celebrate his birthday.
Arjun Rampal shines in a legal thriller, his performance adding layers to a case that blurs lines between guilt and innocence.
Arjun Rampal plays a covert agent on a mission, adding intensity to this gripping tale of espionage and justice.
Arjun Rampal joins a masterminded played by Amitabh Bachchan, leading to a story of deception high stakes action.
Arjun Rampal's portrayal of the menacing antagonist elevates this sci-fi adventure, where virtual reality turns into a real-life battle.
Arjun Rampal plays a charismatic film star, adding intrigue to this Bollywood tale of rebirth, revenge, and eternal love.
Arjun Rampal deals with complex relationships in a blended family, navigating love, loyalty, and unexpected twists.
Arjun Rampal leads a reunited band, facing past regrets. The movie is all about music, friendship, and redemption.