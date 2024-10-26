Entertainment

Raveena Tandon net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

As of May 2024, Raveena Tandon's net worth is estimated at ₹166 crore, reflecting her successful career in the entertainment industry.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Monthly Income

Her monthly income ranges between ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore, showcasing her consistent earnings from various projects and endorsements.

 

Image credits: instagram

Annual Income

Raveena’s annual income is approximately ₹20 crore, derived mainly from films and lucrative brand collaborations that highlight her marketability.

 

Image credits: instagram

Endorsements

She reportedly charges ₹50 lakh for each brand endorsement, indicating her strong presence and influence in the advertising sector.

Image credits: instagram

Car Collection

Raveena boasts a collection of luxury cars, including a Jaguar XF and a stunning Triumph Rocket 3 motorcycle for added flair.

 

Image credits: instagram

International Properties

In addition to her Indian assets, Raveena owns properties in other countries, reflecting her diverse investments and global appeal.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Grand Mansion

Raveena’s grand mansion, Neelaya, located in Bandra, Mumbai, is a stylish bungalow that exemplifies elegance and sophistication in design.

Image credits: instagram
