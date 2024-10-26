Raveena Tandon net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Entertainment
As of May 2024, Raveena Tandon's net worth is estimated at ₹166 crore, reflecting her successful career in the entertainment industry.
Her monthly income ranges between ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore, showcasing her consistent earnings from various projects and endorsements.
Raveena’s annual income is approximately ₹20 crore, derived mainly from films and lucrative brand collaborations that highlight her marketability.
She reportedly charges ₹50 lakh for each brand endorsement, indicating her strong presence and influence in the advertising sector.
Raveena boasts a collection of luxury cars, including a Jaguar XF and a stunning Triumph Rocket 3 motorcycle for added flair.
In addition to her Indian assets, Raveena owns properties in other countries, reflecting her diverse investments and global appeal.
Raveena’s grand mansion, Neelaya, located in Bandra, Mumbai, is a stylish bungalow that exemplifies elegance and sophistication in design.