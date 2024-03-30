Why does Imran Khan pay Rs 9 lakh to Karan Johar every month?

Entertainment
Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington stay in a rented residence in Mumbai for a monthly price of Rs 9 lakh.
They are renting a Pali Hill mansion in Bandra from famed Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.
The Bandra apartment has a sea view and is located near a property previously rented by Imran Khan's uncle, Aamir Khan.
Zapkey, a real estate data portal, disclosed this rental agreement, which was documented on March 20, 2024, and is slated to last three years.
Imran and Lekha Washington will live in the three-story Clefepete condominium on the famous Carter Road.
Imran and Lekha Washington are both divorced and are currently in a live-in relationship with each other.